Low Chance for Storms Tonight, Hot Tomorrow

By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been another hot day in Texoma. Luckily, we’re not as hot as we were yesterday. Temperatures today are topping out in the mid 90s for most of us across Texoma. I know we’re tired of the hot weather and that we are ready to embrace the Fall season, but it looks like we’re going to have to keep waiting for Fall to arrive and stay. Overnight, we run the chance of storms, but primarily in far east Texoma. The risk for large hail, strong winds, and downpours still remains possible, but the greatest risk area has continued to push further east outside of Texoma. Place likes Montage County still fall into the risk for strong storms. Central Texoma is still included in the “low chance” zone with very low chances for strong storms, but it can’t be ruled out. This looks to be the last chance of storms for the next couple of days as the upcoming week doesn’t feature any rain chances until next weekend. This upcoming week will put a jab into the Fall lover’s spirit as temperatures look to be at around 90 every day of the week.

