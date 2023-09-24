Email City Guide
MSU Texas holds tailgate for family weekend

Games, food, and even bounce houses were just a part of the tailgate a few hours before their game against Eastern New Mexico.
By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas held their family weekend all day Saturday ahead of their football and soccer games.

The biggest even twas the family tailgate at Memorial Stadium.

Games, food, and even bounce houses were just a part of the tailgate a few hours before their game against Eastern New Mexico.

“We’re barbecuing, and we’re going to be having music, we’ve got the football game hooked up, so we’re just going to be hanging out and having a good time and get ready to celebrate the mustangs... it’s just a fun opportunity to be outside to just kind of drag out the school spirit and just do something extra,” MSU Texas student, Lily Hartgrove said.

Students, staff and their families we’re all welcome to come out and have a good time ahead of the game.

