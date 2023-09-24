Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Well, we did it. By “did it,” I mean we reached the triple digit mark today. Some places in Texoma exceeded 100 degrees today. Places in western Texoma creeped up on hitting 110 degrees. I know I said it two weeks ago, but I think this is officially the last day we hit triple digits. Tomorrow, temperatures will retreat a few degrees. High temperatures tomorrow look to be in the low to mid 90s across Texoma. However, another round of strong to severe storms looks likely tomorrow night as you head to bed. As a cold front drops south, we see the risk of strong storms develop within Tecoma around 9 PM tomorrow night. There doesn’t look to be a tornado threat, but there’s a good chance to see strong winds as well as damaging hail. Starting Monday, temperatures return close to average with the middle of the week still featuring temperatures around 90.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.