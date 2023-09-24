Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday Night

Strong Winds and Hail Possible
Strong Winds and Hail Possible
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Well, we did it. By “did it,” I mean we reached the triple digit mark today. Some places in Texoma exceeded 100 degrees today. Places in western Texoma creeped up on hitting 110 degrees. I know I said it two weeks ago, but I think this is officially the last day we hit triple digits. Tomorrow, temperatures will retreat a few degrees. High temperatures tomorrow look to be in the low to mid 90s across Texoma. However, another round of strong to severe storms looks likely tomorrow night as you head to bed. As a cold front drops south, we see the risk of strong storms develop within Tecoma around 9 PM tomorrow night. There doesn’t look to be a tornado threat, but there’s a good chance to see strong winds as well as damaging hail. Starting Monday, temperatures return close to average with the middle of the week still featuring temperatures around 90.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Some places across Texoma reach 100 degrees tomorrow
Hot Weekend Ahead with Isolated Storm Chances
Some places across Texoma reach 100 degrees tomorrow
Hot Weekend Ahead with Isolated Storm Chances
weather
Warm temperatures return for the weekend 9/22 AM
Ken's tracking storm chances and hot weather
Weekend Storms and Heat