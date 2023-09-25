Burkburnett PD arrest second person in connection with shooting

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department has arrested another person in connection with a shooting that occurred late on Sept. 21.

According to police records, Arron Wade Frazer was arrested on Sept. 22 for tampering with evidence after he reportedly attempted to conceal the gun that was meant to be used as evidence in the case.

The affidavit reports that Frazer was in the house when the accused shooter, a man named Edward Cecil Blevins, allegedly shot and killed an unnamed victim at a home in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. Blevins claimed the shooting was out of self-defense.

Frazer told Texas Rangers in an interview that he saw a firearm near him after the victim was shot and told another unnamed suspect to get rid of it. Police contacted the third subject, an unnamed male, who confirmed that he moved the gun after he received it from Frazer.

Since the weapon was going to be part of a pending investigation related to a killing, Burkburnett police arrested Frazer for tampering with physical evidence for removing it from the scene.

