Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett PD arrest second person in connection with shooting

Burkburnett PD arrest second person in connection with shooting
Burkburnett PD arrest second person in connection with shooting(KAUZ/Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department has arrested another person in connection with a shooting that occurred late on Sept. 21.

According to police records, Arron Wade Frazer was arrested on Sept. 22 for tampering with evidence after he reportedly attempted to conceal the gun that was meant to be used as evidence in the case.

The affidavit reports that Frazer was in the house when the accused shooter, a man named Edward Cecil Blevins, allegedly shot and killed an unnamed victim at a home in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. Blevins claimed the shooting was out of self-defense.

Frazer told Texas Rangers in an interview that he saw a firearm near him after the victim was shot and told another unnamed suspect to get rid of it. Police contacted the third subject, an unnamed male, who confirmed that he moved the gun after he received it from Frazer.

Since the weapon was going to be part of a pending investigation related to a killing, Burkburnett police arrested Frazer for tampering with physical evidence for removing it from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls to host compost giveaway
Texas Family Initiative to hold foster care information night
Texas Family Initiative to hold foster care information night
Pink ribbons
Four Stars Auto Ranch to host luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
.
Hirschi Huskies all 80s reunion deadline approaching