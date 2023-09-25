Email City Guide
Burkburnett PD confirm one dead after shooting last week

According to the affidavit, Blevins has a previous felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm outside his residence.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department arrested Edward Cecil Blevins on Sept. 22 for unlawful possession of a firearm after he reportedly shot and killed a man the day before.

According to police records, Burkburnett police were dispatched to 6th Street at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a man who had been shot. Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man but could not save him and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In an interview with the Texas Rangers, Blevins said he shot the man in self-defense after seeing him holding a firearm and mace. Blevins told officers he carried a black 9mm in a holster, which was later found at the scene.

Rangers spoke to another resident from the house, who said Blevins doesn’t live there and only comes there occasionally. According to the affidavit, Blevins has a 2012 felony conviction that would prevent him from lawfully carrying a firearm outside of his residence; therefore, Burkburnett PD arrested and charged him with unlawful possession.

Blevins was booked into the Wichita County Jail by on Sept. 22 and posted his $5,000 bond on Sept. 23, allowing his release. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

