City of Lawton implements new permit service portal

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - The City of Lawton has implemented a new online customer self-service portal for standard building permits/licenses and lake permits.

Through the Civic Access Portal (CAP), residents, contractors, and business owners can search for an address or parcel, apply for permits and licenses, request an inspection, and more. The CAP portal will also allow residents, contractors, and business owners to start and save permit or plan applications for submittal later and receive updates on submittals and requests in real-time.

Citizens can also purchase fishing, hunting, and recreational vehicle licenses on the CAP. The CAP portal will bring residents and businesses into the community development process by providing online access to information. Online tools help to ensure effective communication while eliminating the need for a phone call or office visit.

For more information and to access the new Civic Access Portal, visit lawtonok.gov or call the Building Division at (580) 581-3360.

