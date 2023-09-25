City of Wichita Falls to host compost giveaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is preparing for its annual compost giveaway.

Wichita Falls residents who participate in the ‘Choose to Reuse Program’ can pick up a free load of compost at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility.

The giveaway will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road.

The limit is one pickup truck or 4x8 trailer load per resident.

Residents must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3.00 recycling program charge, in order to pick up the compost.

City employees are required to see residents cover the compost material before loading.

Dump trucks, commercial vehicles, and over-sized trailers will not be loaded.

The Wichita Falls Organics Facility can be found at 10984 Wiley Road in Wichita Falls.

