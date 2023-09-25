Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls to host compost giveaway

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is preparing for its annual compost giveaway.

Wichita Falls residents who participate in the ‘Choose to Reuse Program’ can pick up a free load of compost at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility.

The giveaway will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road.

The limit is one pickup truck or 4x8 trailer load per resident.

Residents must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3.00 recycling program charge, in order to pick up the compost.

City employees are required to see residents cover the compost material before loading.

Dump trucks, commercial vehicles, and over-sized trailers will not be loaded.

The Wichita Falls Organics Facility can be found at 10984 Wiley Road in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Texas Family Initiative to hold foster care information night
Texas Family Initiative to hold foster care information night
Pink ribbons
Four Stars Auto Ranch to host luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
.
Hirschi Huskies all 80s reunion deadline approaching
.
City of Lawton implements new permit service portal