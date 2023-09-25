Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Commissioners approve new list of medical equipment for indigent patients

Wichita COunty Commissioners court
Wichita COunty Commissioners court(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patients in Wichita County that lack basic resources are getting a chance at some extra help.

Commissioners followed a staff recommendation and approved a list of some medical equipment that the County would provide.

Rather than using the state approved list that drained the County’s budget quickly, this list is what the County staff has labeled as essential.

It includes crutches, wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, walkers, insulin injectors and much more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita County generic
Meeting benefiting veterans to be held on Scott street
Homestead Exemption for Texas
What increases in the Homestead Exemption could mean for Texas homeowners
Wichita County election staff needing poll workers
Wichita County election staff needing poll workers
"It’s a good opportunity to show the youth around that we’re just not the church of the future,...
Local students holding student led worship rally