Commissioners approve new list of medical equipment for indigent patients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patients in Wichita County that lack basic resources are getting a chance at some extra help.

Commissioners followed a staff recommendation and approved a list of some medical equipment that the County would provide.

Rather than using the state approved list that drained the County’s budget quickly, this list is what the County staff has labeled as essential.

It includes crutches, wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, walkers, insulin injectors and much more.

