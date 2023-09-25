Hirschi Huskies all 80s reunion deadline approaching

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hirschi High School Classes of the 80s are having a final reunion before the school downgrades to a middle school. The reunion is scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28, covering graduating classes from the 1980s until 1990. The deadline to pay for and reserve tickets is Oct. 1.

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 27th pep rally, tailgate, and game : The pep rally meets at 2:30 p.m. at Hirschi HS Fieldhouse, and the football game is at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The tailgate has no updated details. Attendees can purchase a t-shirt to wear for these events by filling out this : The pep rally meets at 2:30 p.m. at Hirschi HS Fieldhouse, and the football game is at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The tailgate has no updated details. Attendees can purchase a t-shirt to wear for these events by filling out this order form

October 28th picnic, dinner, and dance : The picnic will be held at Lakeside City Park in Lakeside City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sign-up sheet for light finger foods is posted on the group’s : The picnic will be held at Lakeside City Park in Lakeside City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sign-up sheet for light finger foods is posted on the group’s Facebook page.

The dinner and dance will be held at the Delta Hotel on 306 Travis St. in Wichita Falls at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7, and dance and festivities will follow the meal. Attendees can RSVP and pay by filling out this form

