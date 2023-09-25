Judge finalizes Amber McDaniel sentence for endangerment, tampering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight has finalized Amber McDaniel’s sentence for charges she pled guilty to related to her son’s murder.

McDaniel pled guilty to child endangerment and tampering with evidence before her punishment trial two weeks ago, which ended with a jury determining a recommended sentence for her crimes.

They recommended two years in state jail for child endangerment and five years of community supervision for tampering, which Judge McKnight has agreed to. McDaniel will receive eight days credit for time served.

After her state jail sentence, Judge McKnight has also ordered that she seek and provide proof of counseling. District Attorney John Gillespie asked that McDaniel take part in an alcohol treatment program. Judge McKnight granted the request and ordered that McDaniel not consume nor possess alcohol.

McDaniel will also undergo a psychological and mental evaluation. Her defense counsel said that she would not appeal the judge’s sentence.

Wilder McDaniel was two years old when James Staley, Amber’s then-boyfriend, murdered him. During the investigation, McDaniel hindered the investigation by withholding text messages that police later found on Staley’s phone and determined were vital to the investigation.

The text messages contained conversations between McDaniel and Staley in which they often ‘joked’ about harming Wilder or his father, Bubba McDaniel.

Amber McDaniel remains in the Wichita Co. Jail.

