Local students holding student led worship rally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of three students from Faith Baptist Church are putting together a youth worship rally on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Spark student-led rally will be for middle and high school students, with a night filled with games, food, music and worship.

“It’s just to encourage all the teens around the area to, one, prioritize Jesus and get saved, and also to spread the gospel in our schools and just in their lives,” student organizer, Rylee Cooper said.

The event will be at 6pm in the faith baptist church parking lot on the corner of Rhea Rd. and Southwest pkwy.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to show the youth around that we’re just not the church of the future, that we’re the church now, and that we’re just super excited to get to pursue this leadership opportunity and encourage teens to do the same,” student organizer, Noah Doley said.

The three students have put together the entire event, from getting a parking committee ready, to organizing having a police presence in the area for security.

“I cannot wait for this event, I think this is a great opportunity for myself and them as well to step up in a big leadership way in Wichita Falls,” student organizer, Caleb Haigood said.

The event is a chance for students to share their faith, and encourage their peers to do the same.

“It’s a little nerve wracking, but it’s also exciting just to share how we can further the gospel and share that with our friends because that’s what I’ll be preaching on,” Doley said.

