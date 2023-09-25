Meeting benefiting veterans to be held on Scott street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Joel Jimenez, Commander of Disabled American Veterans chapter 41 spoke to commissioners about an upcoming meeting this week for helping veterans.

The meeting will be held at the travel center at 306 Scott St. in downtown Wichita Falls.

It’s meant to help keep veterans educated on all the services provided to them in the state of Texas.

“It’s the issues that every veteran and every veteran’s family needs to know on how not to sell your land, how to buy land through the Texas Veterans Land Board, how there’s other things that we talked about. The cemeteries we talked about, there’s going to be some information especially long care facilities,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said he hopes to see commissioners at the event, and he’s proud to be a part of putting this together.

