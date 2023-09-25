Email City Guide
Nice and pleasant temperatures to start your week 9/25 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be a nice and warm day. We will see temperatures soar into the mid to low 90s today as the high. We will see sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies and will remain dry throughout the day for today. Overall, temperatures will be nice and pleasant for the start of your work week.

Heading into Tuesday temperatures will remain in the low 90s. We will see an afternoon high of 93 degrees with an overnight low of 64 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Wednesday will be a warm day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 95 degrees with an overnight low of 65 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm once again with winds blowing from the east southeast at 5-10 mph. We will stay dry.

For Thursday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees. We will see a high of a nice 93 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Friday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 95 with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 66 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain cooler in the low 90s. We will see a high of 91 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 95 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

