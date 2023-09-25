Second suspect arrested in Scotland Park shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has arrested the second suspect associated with a shooting in Scotland Park that took place on Aug. 29. Johnny Campa was arrested on Sept. 23 for aggravated assault and deadly conduct after allegedly shooting at someone from a vehicle.

According to police, an eyewitness saw Johnny and his father, Benny Campa, shoot at him and two others from their white Chevrolet truck after passing by his residence twice. According to the witness, the Campas and the witness have an ongoing feud dating several years and told police that this is one of several incidents between them.

Benny Campa was arrested for aggravated assault on Sept. 20 after one of the victims identified him as the truck’s driver.

According to the warrant, the witness stated the shooting resulted from a yearslong family feud and recalled other incidents between him and the Campas. The witness told police this was not the first time they had threatened his life.

When police investigated their records, they learned of an extensive history of recorded incidents with WFPD documenting the feud between the two parties.

Johny Campa was released on Sept. 23 after posting his combined bond of $250,000.

