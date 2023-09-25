Sun Valley shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arkyshia Jones, 33, has been arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Jones was the main suspect in the Aug. 29 shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments.

On August 29, Wichita Falls Police Department officers were sent to the Sun Valley Apartments on E. Central Fwy at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to the WFPD, officers found a 19-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder being tended to by a man who had applied a tourniquet to her injury. The man identified the entry and exit wounds for the officers at the scene, who then re-applied a tourniquet to the victim’s shoulder.

Witnesses at the scene said Jones left before police arrived.

WFPD later issued a warrant for Jones’s arrest for aggravated assault.

