Texas Family Initiative to hold foster care information night

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traci Roberts, with Texas Family Initiative, joined us in the studio to talk about their foster care information night.

The information session will be held on Thursday, September 25 at Park Place Christian Church.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will end around 7:45 p.m.

TFI encourages those interested in fostering to attend and learn about all the details that factor into foster care.

More information on the Texas Family Initiative can be found here.

Park Place Christian Church can be found at 4400 Call Field Rd in Wichita Falls.

