Warm Week Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northeasterly winds will help pull drier air into Texoma tonight and early Tuesday. This will bring dewpoint temperatures down, leading to a more pleasant feel outside. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the lower 60s this week with daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s. We could see some upper 90s towards the end of the week. The forecast remains dry this week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.