What increases in the Homestead Exemption could mean for Texas homeowners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With inflation hitting everyone’s pockets hard, some homeowners have become worried about being able to pay for everyday expenses and their seemingly ever-increasing tax burden.

Experts say some proposals on the ballot this November could mean significant savings for homeowners. State officials are proposing a new exemption in the upcoming November election under Proposition 4.

State Representative James Frank for District 69 supports the proposal and believes it will greatly benefit Texas families.

“Honestly, where people are getting stressed out and feeling like they’re renting their homes is in the property taxes, and we wanted to figure out what we could do to possibly push down the property taxes,” said Rep. Frank.

Experts within the housing market laid out there are benefits not only for Texans who already own a home but also for those looking to buy.

”Exemptions help the market. They’re major for the industry. It increases private property rights and lowers taxes, and it just makes homeownership more affordable for people,” Domain Real Estate realtor Tyler Methvin said.

Currently, homeowners are exempted by only $40,000, but they could see a possible increase in their homestead exemption.

”In this most recent legislative session, the state House and Senate actually passed a bill that will increase that from $40,000 to $100,000. So this is just for your primary residents,” Methvin explained.

This could lead the way to economic ease for mortgagees.

”It gives some tax relief to property owners, and so again, this is only for your primary residents,” Methvin added. “If you’re a first-time home buyer or someone who just owns your home, and you don’t have rental properties or commercial properties, it gives you some tax relief.”

Some homeowners would be excluded from paying some school district taxes if approved.

Rep. Frank explained that schools’ M&O taxes would decrease by 14 cents, making them lose about $700 per household within their district, about a $680 savings per person. State officials will then fill in the economic gaps for schools to prevent loss of wages by providing funding to the districts.

”We cut them a check to make up for that lost revenue. So they don’t experience the lost revenue even though you, as a consumer or homeowner, are paying less in taxes. “ He said.

If homeowners take heed of this proposal, it could help with the increase in property taxes many are experiencing.

”It’s at least a move in the right direction, and the best thing that we can do as an area as a county to continue to grow and increase our tax base, and then that would be the best way we can combat rising property taxes,” Methvin said.

Homeowners can vote on the approval of this proposal on the ballots on November 7.

