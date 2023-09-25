WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Election is coming up in just 42 day, and the deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 10.

For several weeks the Wichita County elections office was a one woman show after Robin FIncannon was appointed as the Elections Administrator, but now she has two helping hands.

“When you’re a one person operation, which is how it was for the first few weeks. There’s a lot to do, and only so many hours in the day for each person, so obviously it’s going much better with having first one staff and now a full office in place,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

Wichita County election staff needing poll workers

However they are still struggling to get all the poll workers needed for staffing early voting sites.

Fincannon said the struggle comes from places like Electra, where a poll worker would work be at the site for 12 hours, and likely only see 4 people day.

“One of the bigger challenges, and I think that they’re meeting it, but is getting volunteers to work election sites, and to make sure that we’re fully staffed and that we’ve got everybody that we need to actually carry out the elections when we get to early voting and election day,” Judge Johnson said.

Over the years, the amount of returning volunteers has started to fall off, and getting new volunteers requires more training.

“A lot of our folks that have done it a long time are getting older, and they’re still ready to get in there and work, but finding the people to come up behind them to train and to learn and do that has just been more of a challenge,” Judge Johnson said.

In addition to the local races for Mayor and City Council that will be appearing on many ballots, there are statewide races as well.

The Texas Secretary of State website lists 14 ballot propositions and constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballot.

Early voting will be held from Oct. 23, to Nov. 3, so the elections office is going to need volunteers fast.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.