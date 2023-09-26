2023 i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls finalists announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeannie Hilbers a coordinator with i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls, joined us in the studio to talk about the 2023 grant finalists.

i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is a business plan competition designed to assist new and existing businesses in the area.

This year i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls returned to the original objective, which is to assist local entrepreneurs in opening or expanding their businesses.

The finalists that were selected are:

Alley-Alley Business Services, LLC – Leslie & Boyce Alley

HomeTex – J.D. Dixon

Krave – Kayla Alley

Lone Wolf Outfitters – Thomas Hutson

Seasons Eating Snack Company – Todd Artigue & Cara Mullenix-Artigue

Snookies Craft Kitchen & Catering – Pedro & Jessica Cruz

The winners will be announced on October 18 at the awards ceremony on the campus of MSU Texas.

More information on tickets will be available here.

