Another perfect day ahead 9/26 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be another nice and warm day. We will see temperatures soar into the mid to low 90s today as the high. We will see sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 62 degrees. We will have partly sunny skies and will remain dry throughout the day for today. Overall, temperatures will be nice and pleasant for your Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday temperatures will warm up to the upper 90s. We will see an afternoon high of 96 degrees with an overnight low of 63 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Thursday will be a warm day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 96 degrees with an overnight low of 65 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm once again with winds blowing from the east southeast at 10-15 mph. We will stay dry.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will remain the same. We will see a high of a nice 96 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Gusty Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 94 with winds blowing from the southeast at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 65 degrees.

Sunday, we will remain cooler in the low 90s. We will see a high of 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southeast at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 90 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

