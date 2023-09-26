Henrietta girl overcomes cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No parent wants to hear that their child has cancer.

When Kendra Elenburg and her family received the news that Kennedy Elenburg was diagnosed with Leukemia, she looked for inspiration.

Kendra found a family who beat cancer and celebrated with a bell-ringing celebration she only dreamed of the day Kennedy rang the bell.

“I just couldn’t wait for that moment, and it is finally here, and it’s just a wave of just emotions like I’m just emotional,” said Kendra Elenburg, Kennedy’s mother.

Kendra prayed for her daughter’s cancer to be in remission, and her prayers were answered.

“We trusted our God, and Jesus Christ is our Savior. We knew that he was going to protect her and take one day at a time and just have our faith. That’s all it was, and her strength was just amazing,” said Kendra.

The Clay County community heard about the Elenburg and knew they would have to support her.

“We had DPS, emergency management as well as our volunteer firemen and the Constable, the sheriff, that’s quite a sight to see that many fire trucks and deputy cars and all that,” said Clay County Judge Mike Campbell.

Kendra said support and love have been pouring in from all over.

“Everybody who prayed for us, everybody who got flowers sent to us. From Forth Worth to Jacksboro everybody people we didn’t even know,” said Kendra.

