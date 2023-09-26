More foster parents needed in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Family Initiative in Texas provides foster care services to kids without homes. They also help families and kids obtain things they may need.

TFI began providing foster care services to kids and families in 2014.

With the number of kids in the foster care system in Texoma growing, TFI is hoping they can get more families in the community to adopt these kids looking for homes.

“There are quite a few children in foster care and we are short a lot of homes,” TFI Marketing Director, Kara-Kae James said.

“There are many kids that are placed in Houston and even out of the state and we want the kids to be here,” James said.

TFI reports that last year in the Texoma area, 249 kids were able to find homes and families.

Kara-Kae James of TFI hopes more families will continue to find it in their hearts to want to be foster parents and help these kids find love and stability.

“I’m an adoptive mom and that has been such an incredibly rewarding experience for me” James said

“It’s life-changing for the parents, and families get to experience this and bring these children into their homes and love them and just give them a place to call home even if it’s for just a short while,” James said.

Anyone looking to be an adoptive parent can contact TFI and get the process started.

