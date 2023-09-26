Rider volleyball team presents check for disease research

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Rider High School’s Lady Raider Volleyball team has presented a check to the International Foundation for CDKL5 research.

The volleyball team held a ‘penny war’ to help raise money and awareness. This was done in honor of Claire Ratliff who passed away from the condition in July.

“A huge thank you to Coach Yandell and the Lady Raiders volleyball team for their support of our family and the memory of our daughter,” Russell Ratliff, a teacher and coach and Rider High School said.

CDKL5 is a rare neuro-developmental condition, that is characterized by early-onset epilepsy.

More information on CDKL5 can be found here.

