School officials share the potential future of Denver Alternative School

By Brayel Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The future of a WFISD campus is up in the air following last month’s micro-burst.

The severe weather event caused quite a bit of damage on the city’s north side.

One building hit hard was the Denver Alternative Center, causing the district to scramble days before school was set to start.

District officials share there are still some things to consider before making a final decision.

WFISD’s Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said making the decision to repair the campus solely depends on the cost, but it could be more reasonable to have the building demolished.

“The bones seem okay, but we can’t tell with these more architectural designs and engineering. And then when that school was built there’s a lot of A.D.A, there’s a lot of electrical changes, and things that have happened to bring it up to code, and that will be an expense. And we don’t have that total cost yet.” Griffiths said.

The property has a fence around it, that will allow policyholders to assess the damages, and finalize a cost for the repairs.

The building is also being tested for Asbestos from the ceiling falling in.

Griffiths explained demolishing the campus could lead to re-purposing the land.

“However, there might be individuals interested in that area of town, and developing this by now, and so there are other things to look at. If they do demolish it or if they do decide to sell the land after it has been demolished or taken care of, is that property something we want to keep or is it something we want to sell that’s all decisions that the board is going to have to make.” Griffiths shared.

The district temporarily relocated faculty and students to Farris Early Childhood Center, and some faculty said the move was an upgrade.

The district has not yet gotten an estimate for the repair, but feedback from educators could be a push for demolition.

Dr. Griffiths revealed they anticipate an update for policyholders before the next school board meeting.

They hope to announce the final decision of the Denver’s future on October the 16.


Moves are being made to revitalize and clean up Lake Wichita
Henrietta girl overcomes cancer
