WFPD aims to decrease fatal motorcycle crashes with safety academy

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming motorcycle academy.

The motorcycle academy will be held on Saturday, September 30 at the Colonial Church on Maplewood.

The event will start at 8:00 a.m. and intends to end around 2:00 p.m.

The course is open to the public and those interested in applying for the academy can email their name and phone number to wfpdmotors@gmail.com.

A Class M driver’s license and protective gear are required before taking the course.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper said that WFPD is holding this event to reduce the amount of deadly motorcycle crashes in Wichita Falls. He said around 23 fatal wrecks happened in Wichita Falls in 2022 and that a majority of those were single-vehicle motorcycle wrecks.

