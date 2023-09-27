Burkburnett discusses storm damage at city hall

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Burkburnett held a city hall to discuss the damage following a severe storm last week.

During a roof replacement last week, the rain from the storm caused the roof to cave in above city hall.

City leaders were saddened that the city hall suffered damage forcing them to act quickly and even relocate.

This will allow them to have a better building than the one before after renovations are complete.

“I have been astounded at how well our staff has handled this issue has navigated this issue,” City Manager of Burkburnett Fred Tillman said. “There were two consecutive days where we sustained rain damage and after that, we sustained a small electrical fire inside the building where smoke damage occurred.”

Although this was a major setback for the city of Burkburnett, city officials have wasted no time making sure citizens can still access the services they need.

“We have been working specifically for about the past week to relocate city services to the Burkburnett Justice Center located at 101 East College Street here in Burkburnett,” Tillman said. “We have had logistical challenges that we never foresaw and it has been incredible watching the staff work through those individual problems to get us back up and running the way we are.”

Although the future of exactly when city hall will be back open is uncertain, Fred Tillman is thankful that the citizens have been understanding.

“Thank you for your patience, thank you to my staff for being the exceptional people we know that you are during this time period, and just thank you to our community overall,” Tillman said.

Tillman said all citizens can find services at the Burkburnett Justice Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

