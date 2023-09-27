Email City Guide
Church of Good Shepherd to hold soup luncheon

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representatives with the Church of the Good Shepherd joined us in the studio to talk about their Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon and Bazaar Sale.

The luncheon will be held at the church on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, and will last from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chase said the church has served the same recipe to the public for 95 years.

After COVID-19, the church is glad to be holding this event consistently.

Other than the church’s soup the event will also have crafts, baked goods, and a raffle.

The Church of the Good Shepherd can be found at 1007 Burnett St. in Wichita Falls.

The church will also be holding an animal blessing on Wednesday, October 4, at 6:00 p.m.

