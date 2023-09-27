Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Community members giving big to Wichita Falls

By Brayel Brown
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received big donations from local organizers.

Three businesses allotted the non-profit $10,000 a piece.

The CEO of the Food Bank, David O’Neil, revealed this contribution is invaluable to the non-profit, he said these lead sponsors gave big.

Atmos Energy, United Supermarkets, and 4 Star Auto Ranch in Henrietta all gave a generous donation of $10,000.

O’Neil said 1 out of 6 North Texans suffer from food insecurity.

The sponsors’ generosity is helping the non-profit reach its goal of ending Hunger in Texoma.

“Each one of those 3 sponsors has sponsored the event at a $10,000 level; again that goes a long way in fighting hunger in our communities. They’re also in it with us and recognize the need to fight hunger and that’s a realistic happening in our community.” O’Neil said.

O’Neil went on to say that the money donated but these 3 lead sponsors will be a financial cushion for the non-profit to purchase nutritious foods in bulk, making it more cost-efficient for the organization.

O’Neil added that although big donations may be rushing through, they are always grateful for the community’s help to end hunger in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Jacinto Jimenez guilty of murder
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death
Area schools participate in ‘See You At The Pole’
Clay County
Clay County opens 50 year old time capsule