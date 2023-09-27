Community members giving big to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received big donations from local organizers.

Three businesses allotted the non-profit $10,000 a piece.

The CEO of the Food Bank, David O’Neil, revealed this contribution is invaluable to the non-profit, he said these lead sponsors gave big.

Atmos Energy, United Supermarkets, and 4 Star Auto Ranch in Henrietta all gave a generous donation of $10,000.

O’Neil said 1 out of 6 North Texans suffer from food insecurity.

The sponsors’ generosity is helping the non-profit reach its goal of ending Hunger in Texoma.

“Each one of those 3 sponsors has sponsored the event at a $10,000 level; again that goes a long way in fighting hunger in our communities. They’re also in it with us and recognize the need to fight hunger and that’s a realistic happening in our community.” O’Neil said.

O’Neil went on to say that the money donated but these 3 lead sponsors will be a financial cushion for the non-profit to purchase nutritious foods in bulk, making it more cost-efficient for the organization.

O’Neil added that although big donations may be rushing through, they are always grateful for the community’s help to end hunger in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.