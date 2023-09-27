Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Day two of testimony in the Jacinto Jimenez case has come to an end after he was found guilty of the murder of Andres Diaz.

The second day of the trial began with the prosecution calling an undercover officer to the stand to be questioned about a warrant issued on June 29, 2022.

During that search warrant officer found Percocet pills in a wax-like container under Jimenez’s bed.

Prosecutors gave their closing statements, emphasizing Jimenez willingly gave two Percocet pills to Leigha Smith knowing they contained Fentanyl. Smith then shared the pills with Diaz, leading to his death.

The prosecutor quoted a doctor who testified yesterday saying Jimenez knew these little Percocet pills were dangerous.

During the defense closing statements, Jimenez’s lawyer stated the prosecution didn’t prove without a doubt that Jimenez was guilty. His lawyer is quoted as saying “The prosecution just wants you to look over key elements and charge him with murder”.

The defense went on to say the only thing Jimenez is guilty of is possession of a controlled substance. The defense finished by stating Leigha Smith would see her day in court.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this case.

