More of the Same

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be a bit hot during the afternoon hours through the end of the week and weekend. Most highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Overnight, morning, and evening temperatures will be rather nice with low humidity levels. This will keep most lows in the 60s. Any rain will stay south, west, and north of us. There may be some signs of change with the weather pattern perhaps towards the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.