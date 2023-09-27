Email City Guide
Nice and Toasty temperatures 9/27 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be another nice and warmer day. We will see temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s today as the high. We will see sustained winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 65 degrees. We will have mostly sunny skies and will remain dry throughout the day. Overall, temperatures will be nice and pleasant for any outside activities for the first week of Fall..

Heading into Thursday temperatures will warm up to the upper 90s. We will see an afternoon high of 96 degrees with an overnight low of 65 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Friday will be a warm day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 97 degrees with an overnight low of 66 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will stay dry.

For Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will remain the same. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Gusty Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Sunday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 93 with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Monday, we will remain cooler in the low 90s. We will see a high of 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 63 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 90 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

