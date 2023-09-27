One dead following wreck near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - One is dead after a rollover wreck on U.S. 277 near the City of Seymour.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, one person was killed in the wreck.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the truck was traveling in the southbound lanes of U.S. 277 when it overturned in the median, after suffering a blowout.

Information on other possible vehicles or injuries in this wreck has not been released.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the Seymour Police Department is leading the investigation.

