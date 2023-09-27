Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One dead following wreck near Seymour

(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - One is dead after a rollover wreck on U.S. 277 near the City of Seymour.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, one person was killed in the wreck.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the truck was traveling in the southbound lanes of U.S. 277 when it overturned in the median, after suffering a blowout.

Information on other possible vehicles or injuries in this wreck has not been released.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the Seymour Police Department is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Jacinto Jimenez guilty of murder
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in Fentanyl death
Area schools participate in ‘See You At The Pole’
Clay County
Clay County opens 50 year old time capsule
donations giving big
Community members giving big to Wichita Falls