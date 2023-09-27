Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rescheduled outdoor concert held at Bud Daniel Park

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls free outdoor concert concert series is set to continue after the concert for September 19 was rescheduled following potential severe weather.

The concert was rescheduled to Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m., a week after the original date.

Brass Skulls performed 90s rock music at Bud Daniel Park and food trucks were nearby for people to purchase refreshments.

Bud Daniel Park is located at 900 Ohio Ave. behind the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Center on Indiana Ave in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Burkburnett discusses storm damage at city hall
Burkburnett discusses storm damage at city hall
Moves are being made to revitalize and clean up Lake Wichita
Moves are being made to revitalize and clean up Lake Wichita
Moves are being made to revitalize and clean up Lake Wichita
Moves are being made to revitalize and clean up Lake Wichita
Wichita Falls
Henrietta girl overcomes cancer