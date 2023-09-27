Rescheduled outdoor concert held at Bud Daniel Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls free outdoor concert concert series is set to continue after the concert for September 19 was rescheduled following potential severe weather.

The concert was rescheduled to Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m., a week after the original date.

Brass Skulls performed 90s rock music at Bud Daniel Park and food trucks were nearby for people to purchase refreshments.

Bud Daniel Park is located at 900 Ohio Ave. behind the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Center on Indiana Ave in Wichita Falls.

