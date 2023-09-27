Email City Guide
Statement released regarding bison killed on private property in Oklahoma

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a statement regarding the pair of bison being killed on private property.

The statement said that two members of the refuge’s core American Plains bison herd moved off the refuge several weeks ago.

The statement then goes on to say that the Bison Management Plan was followed which called for the bison to be humanely euthanized off refuge.

The reason why the bison were euthanized was to limit the risk of introducing diseases to the core refuge herd, according to the statement.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that it is rare for bison to leave the refuge, and their staff is working to ensure boundaries of the refuge are secure.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this incident.

