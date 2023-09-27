Email City Guide
WFPD investigating unresponsive infant

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was sent to investigate an unresponsive infant on the 1800 block of McGregor Street on Tuesday, September 26.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the seven-month-old female infant receiving CPR.

According to WFPD, the infant was transported to the United Regional Health Center System.

While at the hospital, emergency room staff regained the infant’s heartbeat and had the infant transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

WFPD detectives are investigating the incident in order to determine the cause of the episode. Child Protective Services are also working on this investigation.

