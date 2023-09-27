Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to host Empty Bowls event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Empty Bowls event is an annual project that raises money locally for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and will allow donors to fill their bowls with soup for a good cause. The event will be held on October 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Arts.

Organizers sharing these funds could mean Texoma comes one step closer to ending food insecurity, so the fundraiser is ‘soup-er’ important to WFAFB.

Although the non-profit is thrilled to have community members come out and donate, they believe the event could be a mechanism to raise awareness among Texans that some of our neighbors face hunger daily.

”Most of us go about our day, and most of us don’t think about, you know, when our next meal is going to be. We think about what our next meal is going to be,” said food bank CEO David O’Neil.

WFAFB has organized this event for more than a decade and has noticed an increase in hunger across the counties they serve.

”Hunger has really risen in the past seven years. Especially since COVID,” O’Neil shared. “We have noticed a rise in those that are food insecure. What that means is individuals who don’t have access to nutritious food routinely.“

One out of six North Texans suffer from food insecurity, a greater percentage than the state. O’Neil hopes donations will be a helping hand to those in need.

MSU is partnering with the food bank, creating bowls for the community members to purchase.

”Empty bowls for us is a way we can give back to the community, and it’s a part of our service. It really brings awareness to the food insecurity here in the United States,” Resident Artist for MSU William McKinney said.

The university’s art department has crafted 700 ceramic bowls for the fundraiser.

”We’ve been working on it basically all year long.” McKinney explained. “We started making bowls in May, and then we finished up just recently. So it’s a full-on process, but it’s about two weeks to have a finished product.”

O’Neil said he is grateful for every donation to the food bank because giving a little still greatly impacts the food bank’s cause.

It’s not too late to contribute to the cause. You can purchase your tickets from United Supermarket or click here.

