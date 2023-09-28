BBBS to host dino-themed 5K fun run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County will host a Dino Dash 5K Fun Run on Oct. 11 at the downtown Farmer’s Market to raise money for the organization. All proceeds from the event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The event will feature a “dig-it” themed farmer’s market, bounce houses, children’s activities, the fun run, and more. Interested attendees can view the event information and register via Facebook.

BBBS helps the community by helping kids thrive, according to Jean Hall.

“They just need someone extra in their corner, and we’re changing the trajectory of their entire lives,” she said.

BBBS is always looking for more mentors, especially big brothers. Potential volunteers are partnered with a child they mentor and spend time with by meeting them a few times a month. Visit the website to learn more.

