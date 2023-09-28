Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBBS to host dino-themed 5K fun run

Jacelyn Lassiter and Jean Hall discuss an upcoming dino-themed 5K fun run for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County will host a Dino Dash 5K Fun Run on Oct. 11 at the downtown Farmer’s Market to raise money for the organization. All proceeds from the event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The event will feature a “dig-it” themed farmer’s market, bounce houses, children’s activities, the fun run, and more. Interested attendees can view the event information and register via Facebook.

BBBS helps the community by helping kids thrive, according to Jean Hall.

“They just need someone extra in their corner, and we’re changing the trajectory of their entire lives,” she said.

BBBS is always looking for more mentors, especially big brothers. Potential volunteers are partnered with a child they mentor and spend time with by meeting them a few times a month. Visit the website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
BBBS to host dino-themed 5K fun run
Four Stars Auto Ranch hosts luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
Four Stars Auto Ranch hosts luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
Area schools participate in ‘See You At The Pole’
Church of Good Shepherd to hold soup luncheon
Church of Good Shepherd to hold soup luncheon