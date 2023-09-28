Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 6

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 6, Stick with News Channel 6 for this week’s scores!

4A -

Hirschi vs. Decatur

WFHS vs. Graham

Burkburnett vs. Alvarado

3A -

Holliday vs. Snyder

2A -

Windthorst vs. Bremond

Electra vs. Munday

Seymour vs. Archer City

Olney vs. Stamford

Petrolia vs. Haskell

1A -

Gold-Burg vs. Motley County

Northside vs. Forestburg

Woodson vs. Rising Star

Throckmorton vs. Hermleigh

Loraine vs. Benjamin

Knox City vs. Saint Jo

Chillicothe vs. Haskell Paint Creek

Newcastle vs. Aspermony

Harrold vs. Wichita Christian

