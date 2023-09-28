BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 6
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 6, Stick with News Channel 6 for this week’s scores!
4A -
Hirschi vs. Decatur
WFHS vs. Graham
Burkburnett vs. Alvarado
3A -
Holliday vs. Snyder
2A -
Windthorst vs. Bremond
Electra vs. Munday
Seymour vs. Archer City
Olney vs. Stamford
Petrolia vs. Haskell
1A -
Gold-Burg vs. Motley County
Northside vs. Forestburg
Woodson vs. Rising Star
Throckmorton vs. Hermleigh
Loraine vs. Benjamin
Knox City vs. Saint Jo
Chillicothe vs. Haskell Paint Creek
Newcastle vs. Aspermony
Harrold vs. Wichita Christian
