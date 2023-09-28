Email City Guide
Changes by Next Week

More of the same this weekend but that may change next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds will increase as an area of low pressure develops to our west this weekend. It will remain rather warm and dry with most highs in the middle to upper 90s. Any rain chances will likely stay west of us this weekend, but that may change towards the middle of next week as the western storm system finally moves east. This system has the potential to not only bring rain chances but may also help tap into some cooler air later next week.

