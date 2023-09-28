Loss of crops affect local farmers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texoma heat and lack of rain have put a strain on local crops and farmers’ pockets.

A Texoma farmer with over 3 decades of experience said he has seen a huge if not a total loss in this year’s harvest.

Dwayne Peirse explained what happens when the crop they work so hard to produce doesn’t grow enough to be harvested.

Triple-digit temperatures for most may mean having to deal with a sunburn for a few days, but for farmers, it’s much more than just an inconvenience.

“So to meet our financial needs, we had a shortfall of cash flow. Not going to be much money if any made on corn crop this year,” Peirce said.

Though there was a lot of potential for the corn crop at the beginning of this year, due to the lack of moisture the ears only produced about half of the grain at best.

“It’s a love for what we do, we don’t do it for the economic gain. To plant a corn seed and to see it in 5 to 7 days come out of the ground and then 30 days later its waist high, to see that rapid growth, that’s exciting,” Peirce said.

Peirce is getting ready to harvest his cotton and plant his wheat, but both are not showing much promise. But things could change as soon as weather patterns do..

