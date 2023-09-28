Triangle Brick Co. expands to improve Clay Co. economic development

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The expansion of Triangle Brick Co. expansion is adding value to residents in Clay County. One long-time employee at Triangle Brick said the company has provided her with growth.

“It provided for my family, I was able to send my kiddos to college,” said Michelle Thomas, quality manager of Triangle Brick Company.

Making an economic impact in Clay County is what Triangle Brick Co. officials always envisioned. With the new expansion, the company will now produce 200 million bricks a year.

“And we desperately need jobs out here in rural West Texas and this gives us the opportunity to capture those jobs and keep them here for a long time. They have a long-term plan in place at least 50 years worth of production,” said Thomas.

“They add a lot to the industrial tax base of our county. They pay a substantial amount of taxes. What that means to the people of Clay County is that reduces the need to raise taxes to cover the additional ambulance,” said Rick Langford, economic development director of the City of Henrietta.

The company produces roughly 600,000 bricks a day.

“We hope to become the brick capital of the United States if that were to come to pass,” said Langford.

Until then, employees like Thomas continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude.

“It’s been a very big blessing to me and my family to work here and what it’s brought everyone,” said Thomas.

