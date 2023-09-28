Email City Guide
WFPD respond to motorcycle wreck on Kell Blvd

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to a wreck involving a motorcycle on the cross street between Kell West Boulevard and Travis Street.

Our crews on the scene said the wreck only involved one vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in a critical but responsive condition.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

Four Stars Auto Ranch hosts luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
Jacinto Jimenez found guilty of murder in fentanyl death
