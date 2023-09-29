Email City Guide
78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy announces re-election campaign

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meredith Kennedy announced her intent to run for reelection for her 78th District Court seat.

Judge Kennedy has served Wichita Falls for four years and is proud to stand behind her conservative values of hard work and fairness.

Additionally, Judge Kennedy said in her statement that she is grateful to have had the experience of being a district judge and looks forward to what she can do to help the community in her next term if re-elected.

