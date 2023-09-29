78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy announces re-election campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meredith Kennedy announced her intent to run for reelection for her 78th District Court seat.

Judge Kennedy has served Wichita Falls for four years and is proud to stand behind her conservative values of hard work and fairness.

Additionally, Judge Kennedy said in her statement that she is grateful to have had the experience of being a district judge and looks forward to what she can do to help the community in her next term if re-elected.

