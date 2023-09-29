Akin music series returns for 13th season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University’s Music Series at Akin will open its 13th season with the Nakamatsu Trio. The trio includes returning guest Jon Nakamatsu on piano, violinist Jennifer Frautschi, and cellist Bion Tsang. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Akin Auditorium at MSU Texas.

The trio is a new grouping of musicians who are prolific performers on their own. Nakamatsu is critiqued as an alluring and elegant artist who has appeared throughout North America, Europe, and the Far East.

Frautschi has twice been nominated for Grammy awards and is equally at home with classic or contemporary repertoires. She has had the privilege of premiering several new works composed for her by prominent living composers. She has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Boston Philharmonic, among many other concerto appearances.

Tsang also has been Grammy-nominated. He is the division head of strings at the Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music at The University of Texas at Austin. He has appeared as a soloist with orchestras around the world. He has collaborated with many artists in chamber music, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Nakamatsu will begin the program with Chopin’s Fantasy in F Minor. Frautschi and Tsang will join him for Dvorak’s Slavic folk song-inspired “Dumky” Piano Trio in E Minor and Tchaikovsky’s Trio in A Minor, “À la mémoire d’un grand artiste” — a tribute to the Russian pianist and conductor Nikolai Rubenstein.

The Perkins-Prothro Foundation and Mrs. Dale Prothro with the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts at MSU sponsor the concert. The series debuted in the spring of 2012 and has hosted many notable classical musicians.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the MSU Music Department at 940-397-4267 or visiting msufineartstickets.com. Mail cash or check payments to Music Series at Akin, MSU Department of Music, 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

General admission tickets are $25 for each performance or $40 for season tickets. Tickets for senior citizens and military are $23 for each or $36 for season tickets. Tickets for MSU faculty and staff are $15 or $24 for season tickets.

