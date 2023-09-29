Carlson Law Firm seeking nominations for annual Christmas giveaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Carlson Law Firm announced the return of its holiday celebration, Carlson’s Christmas Miracle. The nomination period for the annual heartwarming initiative is set to open on Oct. 2 and conclude on Oct. 18.

Carlson’s Christmas Miracle recognizes the potential hardships that many face during the festive season and goes above and beyond, hand-selecting families who have faced challenges with tenacity. The chosen families are gifted essential items, ranging from furniture and appliances to other indispensable daily necessities, to provide relief and joy during the holiday season.

Managing partner Craig Carlson said the firm believes in the transformative power of giving and embraces the holiday spirit by making a difference in the lives of families who continue to inspire through perseverance.

Following the closure of the nomination period on Oct. 18, the firm will select the winning families. The results will be finalized, and recipients will be notified during the week after the nomination deadline.

To nominate a loved one or a family you know for a Christmas Miracle, please visit CarlsonCares.org, The Carlson Law Firm’s official Christmas Miracle website, or contact Kazia Conway at kazia@carlsonattorneys.com.

