Child Care Partners announces Baby Bowl winner

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2nd Annual Baby Bowl winner was announced today at Foundation Automotive.

Liam, the winner, received the keys to his mini jeep at Foundation Automotive.

Child Care Partners raised over $40,000 for the Baby Bowl for Texoma Gives.

The money allows them to continue to provide scholarships to families with no other childcare resources.

“We did a baby bowl kind of a cross between a puppy bowl and a kids pageant, and so for every gift that we got during Texoma Gives it was a vote for a baby so everybody went on and voted for their favorite baby,” said Keri Goins, executive director for Child Care Partners.

Throughout the year, Child Care Partners raises money to serve families. Goins said the scholarships they provide help to pay for things like tuition.

