D.A.V. and Veterans Land Board meet to discuss programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 invited representatives from the Texas Veterans Land Board to come out and talk about the programs and help they offer.

The meeting took place at the Wichita Falls Travel Center on Thursday afternoon.

Some key points included how veterans purchase land, home improvement, and networking with other agencies that come together to help the veterans

“Very rewarding that the Disable American Veterans and other organizations especially like ours. It’s so heartfelt and emotional that there are people out there and agencies, even our own agencies here in Wichita County are here to help me. So I can help veterans and that’s the we’re gonna help each other,” Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez said.

There were questions and answers afterward to allow veterans to break down the programs.

Some of the other agencies included Wichita Falls members of the city council and others who want to help the veterans in our community.

