Distinguishing a Flu and common cold from allergies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During Flu and allergy season it’s important to know how to distinguish what symptoms you have.

While it can be hard to diagnose yourself there are signs that will tell you when you should stay home and rest or visit your doctor. It starts by knowing what triggered the symptoms, according to Brandi Smith, Assistant director at the Wichita Falls health department.

“Allergies are your body’s immune response to some kind of foreign pollen, dander, things like that so you’re going to know if you come in to contact with things so that will be your body’s response,” Smith said.

Something like a cold will take a couple of days for your symptoms to start and will become more severe over time, like developing a fever over 100 degrees.

Smith says if you’re not sure it’s best to play it safe. If you haven’t tested in what those things are, you want to make sure you’re isolating, staying at home, don’t go to large gatherings.

So why are allergies so common at this time? First alert meteorologist Cameron Lindsey says it has to do with more than just pollen.

“The way the weather pattern is going right now, we have been dry. Substantially dry for quite some time now and when its dry it allows the pollen to just take over and then you get the wind it just puts it in the air that much more,” Lindsey said.

