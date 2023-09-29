Email City Guide
Emily’s Legacy Rescue announce upcoming events

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in the studio to talk about some of their upcoming events.

Below we have some more information on the events as well as a gallery of some of the photos shared with us about the events.

Wine Bingo:

  • Proceeds go toward Emily’s Legacy Rescue
  • Tuesday, October, 3
  • Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and bingo begins at 7:00 p.m
  • Located at OG Cellars at The Holt
  • $10 admission to play and venue offering 10% off all sales
  • More information can be found here.

Dia de Los Muertos:

  • Emily’s Legacy Rescue will have an Ofrenda to honor and remember pets
  • Emily’s Legacy Rescue will display photos of anyone’s pets who are no longer with us on their Ofrenda
  • Bring your photo, framed or not, or send it to Emily’s Legacy Rescue
  • They will be displaying photos from previous years as well.
  • More information can be found here.

Wag-A-Bag - Pooch Painting Party:

  • Thursday, October 19
  • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • OG Cellars at The Holt
  • Admission is $30.00.
  • More information can be found here.

Gallery of photos, courtesy of Katie Lister of Emily’s Legacy Rescue:

