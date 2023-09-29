Emily’s Legacy Rescue announce upcoming events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in the studio to talk about some of their upcoming events.

Below we have some more information on the events as well as a gallery of some of the photos shared with us about the events.

Wine Bingo:

Proceeds go toward Emily’s Legacy Rescue

Tuesday, October, 3

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and bingo begins at 7:00 p.m

Located at OG Cellars at The Holt

$10 admission to play and venue offering 10% off all sales

More information can be found here

Dia de Los Muertos:

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will have an Ofrenda to honor and remember pets

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will display photos of anyone’s pets who are no longer with us on their Ofrenda

Bring your photo, framed or not, or send it to Emily’s Legacy Rescue

They will be displaying photos from previous years as well.

More information can be found here

Wag-A-Bag - Pooch Painting Party:

Thursday, October 19

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

OG Cellars at The Holt

Admission is $30.00.

More information can be found here

Gallery of photos, courtesy of Katie Lister of Emily’s Legacy Rescue:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.